Houses in Hartlepool for under £50k

Check out these three-bed houses currently listed on Rightmove with starting prices of under £50k. Data was collected in August 2019 and prices are subject to change.

This house has a guide price of a low £15,000. It’s in need of refurbishment, but has three bedrooms and is ideal for amenities and transport links.

This three bed house is up for auction with a starting price of £23,000. It has a refitted cream shaker kitchen with a four-piece bathroom suite and a yard.

Also up for auction is a three-bed house on Cornwall Street, just a mile from Hartlepool station. It has a starting price of £24,000 and is close to local shops and amenities.

This three-bed has a starting price of £24,500 and is equipped with a lounge with white 'traditional' style fire surround as well as a large kitchen.

Another three-bed house is up for grabs on Cornwall Street, with a starting price of £30,000. It comes with two reception rooms and a yard, and is recommended as an investment property.

This three-bed end terrace comes with a lounge, separate dining room, a family kitchen and a family bathroom as well as a private enclosed rear. It’s up for auction with a starting price of £32,000.

Sellers will accept offers in excess of £35,000 for this terraced home on Everett Street. It’s under a mile to the nearest train station, so perfect for convenience.

For £35,000, this terraced house on Furness Street could be yours. It has on-street parking, one bathroom and a fully fitted kitchen.

Bay windows, proximity to local schools and transport links and two reception rooms are all great features of this three-bed which is for sale on West View Road at a starting price of £38,000.