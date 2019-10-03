The 13 best places for curry in Hartlepool according to Just Eat reviews

If it's curry you’re after, look no further than these 13 Hartlepool curry houses that offer takeaway – as ranked by Just Eat users.
1. Dine at Home
Another great dish from Dine at home. I had the Garlic tikka lamb, loads of flavours and perfectly spiced, wrote one reviewer of Dine at Home, which is the most popular curry takeaway on Just Eat.
2. The Balti, Murray Street
With 5.2 stars overall, lots of locals love this takeaway, with one writing: The meals are lush always hot and on time... I will never use any other Indian.
3. King Oswi Tandoori, King Oswi Drive
Food was fab as always the driver was early, said one reviewer who enjoyed their curry from this takeaway. It’s third on Just Eat for Hartlepool takeaways.
4. Poppadoms, Brittania House Lake Terrace
With 5.1 stars in total, Poppadoms is another hit with locals. One called it outstanding and especially recommended the hot jalfrezi chicken balti.
