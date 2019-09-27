15 of the most beautiful non-religious wedding venues across the North East

There are hundreds of gorgeous wedding venues to be found across the North East, all guaranteed to give you a day to remember.
1. Grand Hotel Sunderland
Located in central Sunderland, The Grand Hotel offers bridal suites with panoramic views of the coastline along with reduced room rates for guests. Both the gorgeous interiors and the sea view make for excellent photographs.
Photo: Google
2. The Grand at Hartlepool
The Grand is another gorgeous North East destination for weddings. It's located in Hartlepool and the hotel is currently running a competition to win a wedding worth 6000 pounds - so well worth trying your luck.
Photo: Google
3. Hardwick Hall Hotel
Hardwick Hall accommodates both traditional and cultural weddings. It's a breathtaking country estate nestled in the beautiful County Durham countryside with great views of the Country Park Lake.
Photo: © Stanley Howe (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. The Spanish City
The Spanish City claims to be one of the North East's most iconic venues, blending old and new architecture. It was refurbished in 2018 and has been offering weddings at the venue which is just a stone's throw from the sea in Whitley Bay.
Photo: © David Dixon (cc-by-sa/2.0)
