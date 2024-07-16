Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Amazon Prime Day event starts from July 16 - July 17 and the beauty deals are the best I’ve ever seen.

As a fashion and beauty editor searching for the best deals on high end luxury brands is my cardio. I have over 20 years experience in the fashion and beauty industry and my job is to search day and night to find the best deals on clothes, accessories and beauty products.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best events to shop for luxury beauty brands. Everything from hair and skin to makeup and perfume are all on sale heavily discounted in the normal retail price. If you are looking for a bargain then here are my top beauty buys you don't want to miss out on.

The best luxury haircare deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Color Wow Dreamcoat Spray £18.90 (rrp £27) - I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again is the best anti-frizz hair product around and the brand was created by Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton.

Kérastase is another high-end luxury hair care brand so now is the time to shop the range especially as some of the product have over 30 percent off. The Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil £40.40 (rrp £58) nourishes, strengthens and protects your hair from heat damage. It smells incredible and will look great on your dressing table.

Hair tools can be expensive so check out the Amazon Prime Day Deals on luxury brands including Shark, Cloud 9 and ghd. From hairdryers and straighteners to curing wands and hair stylers there are plenty to choose from and a bargain to be had.

The best luxury skincare deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Elemis is one of my favourite skincare brands and it's usually found in the most luxurious spas. The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Anti-Wrinkle Daily Face Moisturising Lotion £64.13 (rrp £95) hydrates and smoothes skin leaving you with a rejuvenated complexion - I mean who doesn't want all of that in a face cream.

I recently recommended the Tan Luxe SUPER GLOW Self Tan Drops £20.49 (rrp £28.80) to a friend who wanted to have a sun-kissed glow without the sunshine as she wanted to avoid getting wrinkles. The tanning drops will build a gradual tan perfect for your face and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated for the perfect glow.

Jennifer Aniston has been the face of skincare brand Aveeno for over a decade and is a huge fan of the products. The Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Lotion, With Soothing Oats & Rich Emollients £5.99 (rrp £10.49) is gentle even on sensitive skin and with 43 percent off the normal price it's time to stock up.

The best luxury makeup deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024

The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF50 £26.60 (rrp £38) is one of the most highly recommended makeup products on social media. All the influencers love this product which is perfect for under eyes and correcting and imperfections.

I first discovered this foundation when I was a teenager (cough-cough well over 20 years ago) and the Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Sponge On Cream Makeup Foundation £22.55 (rrp £32.96) is still one of the best foundations for full coverage I have ever used. The compact comes with a sponge for easy application and a range of skin toned colours are available.

The best luxury perfume deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Calvin Klein Eternity For Women Eau de Parfum £22.61 (rrp £45) is a classic fragrance and just one of the many brands from the Amazon Premium Beauty range. Its floral scent lasts all day and also comes in a men’s aftershave £25.18 (rrp £40) as well so you and your partner can have matching scents.

When you think luxury beauty brands this one might be a bit of a wild card. The Britney Spears Fantasy Luxury Fragrance for Women £15.99 (rrp £42) has been in my Amazon basket for a while now after reading the reviews.

One reviewer said this was the only perfume that got her hundreds of compliments every time she wore it and even had people stopping her in the street to ask what it was. Of course I have to try it and for less than £20 you know I’m buying it right now.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.