Just incredible: That’s the massive spectacle of 1,000 North East bikers roaring for charity.

The annual Durham Easter Egg Run was bigger and better than ever when it revved up on Easter Sunday.

A chicken and the Easter Bunny were in the convoy

More than 1,000 motor cyclists came from all parts of the North East to take part in a convoy which started in Durham and then headed to hospitals all over the region.

Bikers by the hundred took part in the convoy which toured North East hospitals where they delivered Easter eggs. | se

They handed out chocolate eggs as they went and created a huge spectacle of bikes and bikers in fancy dress.

Spectators were treated to the sight of Captain America, a chicken, the Easter Bunny and other characters riding through the streets.

Event organiser Tony Hudspith who was amazed and delighted at the size of this year's event. | se

‘We have got to have had more than 1,000 bikers this year’

Event organiser Tony Hudspith said the event had also raised more than £4,500. It supports various charities and this year, they include the North East Air Ambulance; Northumbria Blood Bikes; Miles for Men; Teenage Cancer Trust; Rainbow Trust; Feeding Families; Paws Up and Stray Aid.

The convoy sets off from Dragonville in Durham for their journey to North East hospitals. | se

Tony added: “We have got to have had more than 1,000 bikers this year which is absolutely fabulous.”

The huge gathered massed in the car park at Tesco in Dragonville, Durham.

From 10am, they set off in convoy to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they delivered Easter eggs.

The organisers had already distributed hundreds of eggs to schools, care homes for the elderly as well as special needs units.

The run has its own Facebook page which has hundreds of followers and supporters including taxi firms, bingo halls, social clubs, and individuals who amassed Easter eggs to donate to the cause.