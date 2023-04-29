Two Sierra Cosworth RS500s plus two “regular” Sierra RS Cosworths are among the fast Fords going under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions’ Supercar Fest Sale sale on 20 May. Alongside them are an Escort RS Turbo, Escort RS Cosworth, Escort Cosworth Lux, and an ultra-rare roadgoing RS200.

Gary Dunne, sales manager at Silverstone Auctions says: "Fresh from the success of the remarkable RS500 sold by us earlier this year for £596,250, we have now consigned a number of very special Fords for our Supercar Fest Sale. We know that the demand for Fast Fords is outstripping their supply as their popularity continues to grow. It will be interesting to see in this next Sale if they’ve reached their auction peak or have more to give.”