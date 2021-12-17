Cleveland Police launch pre-Christmas taxi safety crackdown

Cleveland Police and the four local authorities in the force area have spend two months carrying out checks on taxis in the area to ensure that they are roadworthy and safe for passengers.

Police say this is because, as they warn people not to drink and drive, use public transport and taxis, they want to be sure they are safe.

The force say three vehicles have been immediately suspended and five cautions issued.

Taxi safety crackdown

It says other operators were ‘provided with advice’ regarding the condition of their vehicle - including no Hackney Plate being displayed, no fire extinguisher or driver badge - issues easily rectified, allowing operators to resume work the same day.

Sergeant Mark Kewley said: “It’s really important for the protection of everyone using the road networks to make sure that all vehicles are safe enough to be on the road so that lives are not put at risk unnecessarily.

“During our drink/drug drive campaign we’re encouraging people to use alternative forms of transport, such as taxis, rather than get behind the wheel whilst under the influence. We can recommend using licensed taxis as our partners ensure they meet safety standards.