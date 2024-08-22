Drive Motor Retail Sponsors 5 Star Driver Training
The collaboration aims to support the growth of driver education and promote safe driving habits across the region.
5 Star Driver Training has been providing comprehensive driver training throughout Middlesbrough and surrounding areas over the last 12 years. Their services range from theory training to Pass Plus courses, block bookings, and driving instructor training.
Shaun Fawcett, owner of 5 Star Driver Training said: "Over the past 12 years, my business partner Graham and I have grown the company, now boasting a fleet of 19 cars that service Teesside.
“Our relationship with the Stockton-on-Tees branch has been excellent from the beginning. Since Covid ended, our growth rate has surged, and Drive Stockton-on-Tees has played a crucial role in this progress, working diligently to get the cars on the road.”
Chris Shutt, General Manager at Drive Motor Retail, said: "We are thrilled to partner with 5 Star Driver Training. It's wonderful to collaborate with a company so dedicated to delivering quality driver education in our community. We look forward to supporting their growth and seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on driver education and safety in our region."
Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 24 dealerships across the country.
