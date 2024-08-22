Drive Motor Retail Sponsors 5 Star Driver Training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drive Motor Retail, a leading car dealership in Stockton-on-Tees, is proud to announce its sponsorship of 5 Star Driver Training, one of Teesside's largest driving schools.

The collaboration aims to support the growth of driver education and promote safe driving habits across the region.

5 Star Driver Training has been providing comprehensive driver training throughout Middlesbrough and surrounding areas over the last 12 years. Their services range from theory training to Pass Plus courses, block bookings, and driving instructor training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Fawcett, owner of 5 Star Driver Training said: "Over the past 12 years, my business partner Graham and I have grown the company, now boasting a fleet of 19 cars that service Teesside.

5 star driver Training Team alongside their vehicles supplied by Drive Stockton-on-Tees

“Our relationship with the Stockton-on-Tees branch has been excellent from the beginning. Since Covid ended, our growth rate has surged, and Drive Stockton-on-Tees has played a crucial role in this progress, working diligently to get the cars on the road.”

Chris Shutt, General Manager at Drive Motor Retail, said: "We are thrilled to partner with 5 Star Driver Training. It's wonderful to collaborate with a company so dedicated to delivering quality driver education in our community. We look forward to supporting their growth and seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on driver education and safety in our region."

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 24 dealerships across the country.