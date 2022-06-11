Drivers are urged to belt up

Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police are backing a national campaign after figures show that 27 people who died in car accidents while not being strapped in between 2017-21.

A further 105 were seriously injured and 174 received slight injuries.

Almost half of those who were failing to wear a seatbelt were aged between 17-34.

Seatbelt warning.

Andrew Bright, learn and live coordinator for Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “We are reminding all drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing seat belts. It really is a life saver as well as the law.”

Sergeant Mark Kewley from Cleveland Police said:

"Whilst this younger age group are at a higher risk, we’d obviously urge everyone to wear their seatbelt at all times. The last thing we want is another death on the roads which could have been easily prevented.”