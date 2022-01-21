Hartlepool motorists warned over accidents risk posed by low winter sun

Cleveland Road Safety Partnership, of which Hartlepool Borough Council is a member, says drivers should be prepared for conditions which are believed to have caused one fatality and left 148 people injured – 29 seriously – over the last four years.

Most those injured were car occupants, but many were also cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers can find themselves temporarily blinded by the seasonal glare, putting themselves and others at risk.

Winter sun road accident warning

They say accidents commonly happen around junctions in urban areas, when the sun is low in the sky and particularly after it has rained and the road surface is wet and more reflective.

Andy Corcoran, chair of the Cleveland Road Safety Partnership, said: “Low sun can be a particularly severe hazard at this time of the year but, by taking a few simple steps, drivers can significantly reduce their chances of being involved in a collision and help to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Steve Johnson, senior head of prevention at Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “We are asking all road users to think about the risks posed by low sun when using the road so they don’t get caught out and be suddenly blinded as the consequences could be fatal.

“Adjust your speed accordingly and be vigilant for other road users whose presence may be obscured by the sun.”

Drivers are being advised to:

*Have sunglasses handy in the vehicle - polarised lenses are best as they will help with glare as well as direct sunlight;

*Use the vehicle’s sun visor to reduce the amount of the light that enters the field of vision;

*Make sure you can keep windscreens clean by keeping the vehicle’s washer bottle topped up. Dirty windscreens amplify glare;

*Slow down and double the distance to the vehicles in front, to adjust to sudden stops or erratic driving;

*Take extra care at junctions;