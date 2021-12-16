Locations of five new electric car charge points for Hartlepool revealed

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is providing £2m that will see the number of chargers in the area increase from the 191 currently publicly available to 336 – the biggest ever increase in charging points for electric vehicles in the region.

The first phase of the rollout will see chargers installed in 32 public car parks across the Tees Valley – including new machines in Waldon Street, West Side/Villiers Street, Hartlepool Station, The Royal Navy Museum and Seaton Carew car park.

EB Charging has been tasked to supply, operate and maintain the points.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen

Installation is due to begin early in the new year with the first 21 sites expected to be up and running by the early summer.

Studies are now being carried out as to which other car parks could also be part of this first phase of installations.

Mr Houchen said: “For too long electric car owners have had to make do with a charging infrastructure that is simply not fit for purpose.

“If we want to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles we need to invest in the required infrastructure needed.

“I’m determined people have access to good quality, reliable and abundant public charging points.”