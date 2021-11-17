Percentage of Hartlepool's roads in need of repair is revealed
Around one in every 33 miles of main road in Hartlepool is in need of repair, new figures suggest.
Council-run roads were surveyed in the 12 months to March 2021 and classed as "red" if they should be considered for maintenance.
Figures from the Department of Transport show three per cent of A roads in Hartlepool were put in this worst category – up two per cent from 2019-20 – and three per cent of B and C roads were also in need of work.
The proportion of A roads in need of repair is below average in England, where one in every 25 miles is in poor condition.
The examinations are largely done using scanning machines although a different method was used in Hartlepool – which means the area should not be directly compared to others.
A recent AA survey indicated that nine out of 10 drivers want the Government to heavily invest in fixing local roads.