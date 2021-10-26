Police warning over Halloween road accidents

A Halloween Grim Reaper costume

Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit say statistically that accident rates rise on October 31.

In recent years, reports of serious and slight injury collisions nationally have been up to 400% higher on Halloween – with 34 serious or slight collisions in the the Cleveland and Durham force area on the day itself between 2016 and 2020.

Traffic officers are reminding drivers to be more aware of young people who may be out trick or treating and may be in costumes which reduce visibility and are dark in colour.

Insp Kevin Salter, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Generally when the nights get darker and visibility is reduced, we do see more collisions.

"On 31st October we just want to ensure that drivers are aware that they need to be additionally vigilant due to children who may be out trick or treating, wearing dark clothing and that visibility could be reduced even further.”

He added: “We’d also ask parents to keep a close eye on their children whilst out trick or treating, we know it’s an exciting time for young ones and we want them to enjoy themselves.

"Children could perhaps make their way into the road without being fully aware of the vehicles around, because they’re excited or their visibility could be reduced by wearing costume masks.