Public can have their say on plans to introduce 20mph speed limit on road

A plan to introduce a 20mph speed limit in Peterlee has been unveiled.

Durham County Council is proposing to make the order in Oakcroft Close, Peterlee, and has asked for comments from the public.

The new restriction would operate from a point eight metres south of its junction with Robson Avenue, in a generally southerly direction, for its entire length.

A copy of the draft order and supporting information may be inspected on the council website at www.durham.gov.uk and at Peterlee Library.

Anyone who wishes to object to the proposed order should do so in writing to Sharon Renwick, Legal Assistant at County Hall, Durham, DH1 5UL, or by sending an email to [email protected] (ref 29199) by Thursday, May 13.

The information in this story came from a public notice published in this newspaper.