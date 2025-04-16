Toyota CH-R PHEV

Julie Marshall drives the futuristic-looking Toyota C-HR plug-in hybrid

If you want a car that stands out from the pack then the C-HR, Toyota’s stylish small SUV really does fit the bill.

It has sharp angles and creases, a futuristic design and a striking paint job (especially in the mid-spec GR Sport trim we tested). Toyota dubs it a “concept car for the road” and I can see why they say that. Judge Dredd would feel right at home.

The style is accentuated with flush-fitting door handles and an impressive rear light bar. The sunroof is fixed without the need for a sunshade as the glass is coated to prevent heat from escaping in the winter and the car from overheating in the summer.

It’s not a big car but has enough room for a family, although the coupe-like back end reduces headroom somewhat and rear-seat passengers don’t have a lot of wriggle room. It can seem a bit claustrophobic back there due to the high waist and sloping roof line.

The C-HR range is fully electrified with a decent selection of regular hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid engines.

The economy across all powertrains is impressive and the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) we tested has a potential electric-only range of 41 miles. Even if you factor in the reduction in range for real-world driving it makes it very economical for a daily short-to-medium commute - particularly if you have charging facilities at both ends. The 6.6kw on-board charger allows the battery to go from 0-100 per cent in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Power comes from a 161bhp 120kW electric motor alongside a two-litre petrol engine. Together they make for a power output of 220bhp. It boasts a fuel consumption of 353.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 19g/km. The dash to 0-62mph is covered in 7.4 seconds.

When dawdling along in electric-only mode the engine noise is as quiet as you’d expect and as the petrol engine kicks in it’s barely noticeable. Put your foot down for a burst of acceleration though and the CVT auto gearbox is a bit noisy. This soon settles down.

This latest model builds on the success of the original 2017 C-HR which boasted more than 840,000 sales in Europe. The new C-HR also has the European market firmly in sight. Toyota says it has been ‘engineered specifically to meet the expectations of European customers.

Materials used in the cabin are, on the whole, soft touch and high quality. There are numerous storage places and charging points including space for two smartphones on the wireless charging dock. The driver can customise the ‘welcome’ received. Exterior lights brighten and depending on the specification, seat position, instrument display and head-up display settings are applied.

The ride is comfortable and smooth - even with the stiffer suspension of the GR-Sport we drove - and the steering is sharp with little body roll.

Toyota C-HR plug-in hybrid Price: £39,794 Engine: 120kW electric motor and two-litre engine Power: 220bhp Torque: 140 lb/ft Transmission: CVT Top speed: 112mph 0-62mph: 7.4 seconds Economy: 353.1mpg CO 2 emissions:19g/km EV range: 41 miles