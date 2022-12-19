News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Celebrating Baby's First Christmas with families across Hartlepool - thank you to everyone who contributed a photo.

Baby's First Christmas: Hartlepool families celebrate Christmas milestone with little bundles of joy

Christmas is a time for family.

By Debra Fox
3 minutes ago

And many families across Hartlepool are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy across town make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

1. Snuggled in

Rowan, age 4 weeks, arrived just in time for Christmas.

Photo: Amie Maiden

Photo Sales

2. Star helper

Mya Rose, age 6 months, ready for her first Christmas.

Photo: Jessica Everitt

Photo Sales

3. Little pudding

Esmae, age 9 months, ready to celebrate her first Christmas.

Photo: Caitlin Westley

Photo Sales

4. Little gent

Harry Samuel looking smart for Santa.

Photo: Shawny-Rae McKenna

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
HartlepoolFacebook