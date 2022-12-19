Christmas is a time for family.

And many families across Hartlepool are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy across town make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

Rowan, age 4 weeks, arrived just in time for Christmas.

Mya Rose, age 6 months, ready for her first Christmas.

Esmae, age 9 months, ready to celebrate her first Christmas.

Harry Samuel looking smart for Santa.