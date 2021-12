Mail readers have been sharing fantastic photographs of their little bundles of joy as they get ready to celebrate their first festive season.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a baby picture with us, and we wish you and your family a very merry Christmas!

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Smiler A big smile from Darlee as the Christmas countdown continues. Photo: Georgia Groves

2. Rudolph Lucas is ready to help Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve. Photo: Emily Huntley

3. The first meeting Daisy Kidson meets the man himself! Photo: Grace Kidson

4. Little cracker Lottie Sanderson looking the business in her Christmas outfit. Photo: Michelle Hetherington