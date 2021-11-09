'Bringing back the sparkle' - more details revealed for Hartlepool's festive panto

AJ Theatrical Productions presents Cinderella at the Borough Hall, on the Headland, from Monday, December 13, to Friday, December 24.

CBBC’s Joe Tasker will be leading the cast when Cinderella appears at Hartlepool Borough Hall, on the Headland, in December.

Before joining CBBC and Saturday Morning Mash-up as a presenter, Joe was already a popular viral star having attracted millions of hits on YouTube for his comedy sketches.

Joe will be taking on the role of Prince Charming with Hannah Woodward taking on the title role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Tasker stars as Prince Charming and Aled Davies as Dandini in Cinderella.

Cinderella will be performed at the venue at various times from Monday, December 13, to Friday, December 24.

Susan French, performance venues manager at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Following on from the huge success of out summer panto, which received excellent reviews from families, we are very excited about our Christmas panto.

"Cinderella is a panto classic, which is set to be even bigger and better.”

Also in the cast is award-winning stand-up comedian Jack Gleadow as Buttons – who has toured the country with his comedy antics including performances at some of the UK's top comedy clubs and festivals – and Aled Davies as Dandini, who has appeared in the West End and UK Touring Hit Choir of Man.

Hartlepool favourite Stephanie Aird will join the cast as The Wicked Stepmother.

Steph is an internet sensation with more than 565k followers on Facebook and has appeared on shows such as BBC2s Take a Hike and ITV’s Judge Rinder.

She is returning after her pantomime debut last summer as the magic mirror in Snow White and is joined by dance crew Ruff Diamond, who found success on Sky One’s Got to Dance.

Gary Martin Davis returns to play one half of the Ugly Sisters, Bethan Searle plays the Fairy Godmother and Scott Ayling is Fillermina.

Producer Jacqueline Turnbull, said: “After the triumphant success of last summer's productions of Snow White and Dick Whittington, I’m thrilled to bring back the sparkle of a pantomime this festive season with the most magical pantomime of them all, Cinderella.”

Seats cost £18 for adults, £15 for children or £59 for a family ticket.