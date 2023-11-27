They’re the cheapest around but shoppers will have to be quick!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi is serving up a delicious dose of festive cheer to shoppers as the supermarket is now selling Celebrations (600g) and Quality Street (600g) for just £3.99. Available in stores now.

With Christmas approaching, money-savers are already stocking up on festive essentials, with many on the hunt for the cheapest place to buy their sweet treats. Luckily, Aldi has reduced its tubs of the Christmas staples to less than £4 – which is the cheapest price among all supermarkets this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is also dropping the price of Ferrero Rocher (200g) to £3.99, from its original price of £4.49. A festive must-have, this is a deal that can’t be missed. Also available in stores now.

Shoppers haven’t got long to snap up the bargains though as the deals end on Thursday, November 30, 2023.