Readers have been spreading the Christmas joy with their Santa Paws pictures.

Christmas 2021: Here's our fourth batch of Santa Paws stars to bring some festive joy

With just days to wait until we welcome Santa Claus for 2021, let’s make some time to appreciate Santa PAWS instead.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:55 am

Your festive pet pictures have really been bringing some Christmas joy to our day, and we’re delighted to introduce you to our fourth batch of animal crackers.

Our Santa stocking has been full to the brim with your fantastic photos. Here they are to bring you some festive cheer!

Head over to our Facebook page to share your own Santa Paws snap.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Very smart

Winston dressed for Hogmanay.

Photo: Carole Allcroft

Photo Sales

2. Reindeer

Three-year-old Harry is on hand to help Santa's reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Photo: Rachael Galer

Photo Sales

3. Christmas jumper

Fudge strikes a pose in his Christmas jumper. Looking good!

Photo: Lisa Reed

Photo Sales

4. Treats

Eevee tucks into her advent calendar treats.

Photo: Amanda Bell

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 5