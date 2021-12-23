Christmas 2021: Here's our fourth batch of Santa Paws stars to bring some festive joy

Your festive pet pictures have really been bringing some Christmas joy to our day, and we’re delighted to introduce you to our fourth batch of animal crackers.

Our Santa stocking has been full to the brim with your fantastic photos. Here they are to bring you some festive cheer!

Head over to our Facebook page to share your own Santa Paws snap.

Don’t worry if we have not featured your picture yet. We have been inundated with photographs from our brilliant readers – and we will use as many as possible online or in print before the festive season is over.

1. Very smart Winston dressed for Hogmanay. Photo: Carole Allcroft

2. Reindeer Three-year-old Harry is on hand to help Santa's reindeer on Christmas Eve. Photo: Rachael Galer

3. Christmas jumper Fudge strikes a pose in his Christmas jumper. Looking good! Photo: Lisa Reed

4. Treats Eevee tucks into her advent calendar treats. Photo: Amanda Bell