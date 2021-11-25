Christmas 2021: Where is offering Christmas dinner in Hartlepool on December 25 this year?

Those tasked with crafting and cooking the meal would perhaps rather it be left to someone else.

There are plenty of restaurants across Hartlepool which are taking bookings for Christmas dinners on 25 December and although some have already filled their availability, there is still a good range of places to eat out if you don’t want to make your own meal for the big day.

Pub chains are usually a good option for Christmas Day meals out and Greene King are no exception this year. The popular company run three restaurants across Hartlepool and two of these still have tables available for lunch on Christmas Day.

The Travellers Rest is offering a four course meal from a set menu for £41.99 with children able to get a three course meal for £15.99.

Elsewhere, the Stag and Monkey are opening their doors on 25 December for diners to get three courses for £44.99 per person with a three course children’s menu available for £11.99. The Brenda Road site is also offering tea and a mince pie to finish the meal.

The Tall Ships are also offering a three course set menu on Christmas Day, saying they’ve perfected their festive menu, they are offering a full meal for £54.95 for adults and £27.50 per child.

Those looking for a cheaper option have the option of a two or three course meal at the same pub for £12.99 and £15.49 respectively on the dates either side of 25 December.

Another pub owned by the same company offering Christmas dinner is The White House, in Wooler Road, where a three-course meal is priced at £54.95 for adults and £27.50 for kids.

In addition to a full festive menu which is available from 23 November, Old West Quay on the Marina is giving kids a special festive experience.

For just £9.99 in the build up to Christmas, they are offering a breakfast with santa and a gift before kids leave on selected dates until Christmas Eve.

In addition to that, they are offering a full Christmas Day menu for an unspecified price.

Please remember that this is not the full list and only a snapshot of what is on offer in town.

