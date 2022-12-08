Christmas 2022: Families celebrate Christmas season with festive pet pictures as Santa Paws returns to North East
There’s a chill in the air and those Christmas bells will soon be ringing, because here comes Santa Paws ...
That’s right! December 25 is just around the corner for another year and that means it’s time for the return of our festive pet picture round-up. It’s a great way to bring some cheer to communities across the North East as we marvel at your four-legged friends’ fancy dress.
All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories. So let’s hear it for our first batch of Christmas stars in this picture special!
Thank you to everyone who has contributed a photo. You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.