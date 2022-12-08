News you can trust since 1877
Christmas 2022: Families celebrate Christmas season with festive pet pictures as Santa Paws returns to North East

There’s a chill in the air and those Christmas bells will soon be ringing, because here comes Santa Paws ...

By Debra Fox
3 minutes ago

That’s right! December 25 is just around the corner for another year and that means it’s time for the return of our festive pet picture round-up. It’s a great way to bring some cheer to communities across the North East as we marvel at your four-legged friends’ fancy dress.

All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories. So let’s hear it for our first batch of Christmas stars in this picture special!

Thank you to everyone who has contributed a photo. You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.

1. Meet our festive stars

The Christmas prep is underway and we're excited to meet our first line-up of Santa Paws stars for 2022. Come on down ...

Photo: Thank you to the readers!

2. I've been good!

Nala is ready to put in a shift this Christmas. And we think she looks great!

Photo: Natasha Aalan

3. She's a gift

Black cat Minnie knows her company is the best present her humans could wish for this Christmas.

Photo: Laura Thompson

4. A smart boy

Three-year-old Booker is dressed for the occasion. And doesn't he look ready for the Christmas party in his neckchief.

Photo: Lauren Kenny

