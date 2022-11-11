While there are now just six weeks to wait until an exciting visit from Santa Claus, many would prefer to see the festive build-up firmly confined to the month of December (or indeed just the days before the 25th itself). But with so much to organise for the big day – from cards and presents to a delicious dinner and everyone’s favourite tipples on tap – many of us have to start with plenty of time to spare.

Whether you’vegrown up to be a savvy shopper or a “buy-it-all-at-the-last-minute” type of customer, most of us can agree that there was ONE shop from your younger days that summed up the magic and sparkle of the Christmas season.

As Hartlepool families begin to get swept up in the excitement of the festive season, we asked about their Christmas preparations – and the one business in town that was always on their list for shopping.

The best Christmas shops from days gone by

Sharon Shadforth: “Woolies love it as a kid and as an employee!”

Aly Lloyd: “British Home Stores, they did great Christmas gift sets.”

Lynne Price: “Binns. Loved it as a kid, thought it was posh.”

The scene as Woolworths prepared to close in 2009.

Debbie Hanley: “Binns or Woolworths.”

Michelle Garbutt: “Binns. Always had to buy some of the engraved pens they always had on a stall in the entrance.”

Caroline Cash Hart: “Binns, I loved the window displays.”

Do you remember the Hartlepool toy shop always making your list? And what was the gift you most wanted from there?

A band passes Binns in Victoria Road during the Coronation celebrations. Picture: Hartlepool Museum Service.

How do you start your Christmas preparations?

Kathleen Robertson: “Put up my advent calendar. Goodwill to all men spread the joy.”

Kate Cousins: “Bake Christmas cakes.”

Ray Harper: “Wait ‘til December.”

Time to say goodbye ... gone but not forgotten for this Christmas shopping favourite.

Mags Cass: “Save up from January, have all in and wrapped by October. Then think what dinner we shall have, do a shopping list for December because November is chilling out before mad December.”

