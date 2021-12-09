Deadline looming for Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas Toy Appeal

Mick Sumpter (left) and Lee Dees from MKM Building Supplies with some of the presents donated to the Christmas gift appeal. Picture by FRANK REID

The annual gift appeal by the Hartlepool Mail and the town’s MKM Building Supplies aims to collect presents and collection boxes to make sure that no youngster in the town wakes up to nothing on Christmas Day.

Last year you donated over 500 presents and 100 selection boxes.

This year we are again asking people to buy one extra gift while Christmas shopping and donate it to the cause.

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith.

All your kind gifts will be distributed to organisations in the town – who will pass them on to those most in need in our community and, with the country still suffering the effects of the pandemic, that help is needed more than ever.

Bosses at MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, have generously committed once again to be the drop-off point for donations.

Branch director Mick Sumpter said: “We are still living in very challenging times and, with Christmas just around the corner, many families are once again worrying on they are going to make ends meet.

"Along with the Hartlepool Mail, our mission at MKM is to do what we can to support families in Hartlepool.”

He added: “We are currently liaising with the local organisations who will be given the gifts which people have generously donated but, the distribution logistics dictate that the deadline for donations is Thursday December 16.”

He added: “Please do what you can to make a difference. Every little helps and thank you. “

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Thanks to everyone who has donated to this appeal so far and to Mick and his team yet again for their generous support.

"I just hope as many of you as possible can find the time and a few pennies to support this worthy cause before December 16.”

Gifts can be dropped off at MKM between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.

Gifts should be new and unwrapped when handed over.

The final day for donations is Thursday, December 16.