Hartlepool hospital staff's Christmas boost for needy
Hospital staff in Hartlepool have been playing Santa for needy people in the area.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s annual Christmas food bank and toy appeal saw staff pull out all the stops.
The result was hundreds of pounds worth of food and toiletries being donated to the food banks in Hartlepool, Stockton and Billingham, while the Salvation Army received van loads of toys to distribute.
The appeal was co-ordinated by the Trust’s communications and marketing team and the volunteer service who collected and distributed the toys.
Barbara Bright, director of corporate affairs and chief of staff at the trust, said: “This is the second time we’ve ran our Christmas appeal and our staff have been incredibly generous with their donations.
“We hope the food and gifts will make Christmas more enjoyable for those in most need.”
Local businesses, including Lidl in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, and workers at Hartlepool Power Station also joined in with kind donations.