Hartlepool hospital staff's Christmas boost for needy

Hospital Volunteer Colin Ogden with some of the donations

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s annual Christmas food bank and toy appeal saw staff pull out all the stops.

The result was hundreds of pounds worth of food and toiletries being donated to the food banks in Hartlepool, Stockton and Billingham, while the Salvation Army received van loads of toys to distribute.

The appeal was co-ordinated by the Trust’s communications and marketing team and the volunteer service who collected and distributed the toys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara Bright, director of corporate affairs and chief of staff at the trust, said: “This is the second time we’ve ran our Christmas appeal and our staff have been incredibly generous with their donations.

“We hope the food and gifts will make Christmas more enjoyable for those in most need.”