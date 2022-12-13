How to meet Santa at his Hartlepool grotto - and help needy people at the same time

Energy supplier Utilita’s hub in York Road, Hartlepool, will be transformed on Wednesday, December 21, with children enjoying a gift and a photo opportunity with Santa.

In the spirit of giving, the energy supplier is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them for Hartlepool Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hub manager Kelly Evans said: “We’re not Grinches, which is why people won’t have to pay to see Father Christmas at our energy hub, and we’re collecting items for Hartlepool Foodbank, which is an incredible part of the local community.

Meet Santa for free.

“Adults will also be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice that can cut bills by hundreds.”

Santa will be at the Hub between noon and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad