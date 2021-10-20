How you can help Hartlepool children enjoy a better Christmas

Hartlepool Borough Council is inviting organisations to get involved in its Hartlepool Holiday Fun programme over the Christmas holidays.

Hartlepool Holiday Fun is led by the council using Government funding and supports children who receive benefits-related free school meals.

Groups taking part will receive funding to provide free holiday activities and meals for eligible children and young people for at least four hours a day and for four days over the Christmas holiday period.

Sally Robinson

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Friday November 12.

Sally Robinson, the council’s director of children’s and joint commissioning services, said: “Most children and young people look forward to the school holidays as they know they will spend their time relaxing and socialising with relatives and friends.

"However, for some families, the school holidays represent worrying times with particular pressure and stress, especially around the Christmas period because of increased costs such as food and childcare and reduced incomes.”

She added: “Organisations participating in Hartlepool Holiday Fun play a vital role by ensuring that children and young people in our most vulnerable families don’t go hungry and all our children can enjoy fun activities which keep them stimulated and support their learning and development.”

“We delivered a fantastic programme over the summer holiday period and want to build on the strength of this for our children and young people at Christmas.”