How you can support Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas gift appeal

Once again we are asking the people of Hartlepool to bring a smile to the face of a child who might otherwise wake up to nothing on Christmas Day.

Last year you donated over 500 presents and 100 selection boxes.

This year we are again asking people to buy one extra gift while Christmas shopping and donate it to the cause.

Michael Sumpter, left, and Lee Dees, from MKM Building Supplies, with the first presents donated to the Hartlepool Mail-backed 2021 Christmas gift appeal. Picture by FRANK REID

All your kind gifts will be distributed to organisations in the town – who will pass them on to those most in need in our community and, with the country still suffering the effects of the pandemic, that help is needed more than ever.

Bosses at MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, have generously committed once again to be the drop-off point for donations.

Branch director Mick Sumpter told the Mail: “We are still living in very challenging times and, with Christmas just around the corner, many families are once again worrying on they are going to make ends meet.

"Along with the Hartlepool Mail, our mission at MKM is to do what we can to support families in Hartlepool.

"We would like to reach to all, asking for you to do your utmost to ensure that every child in Hartlepool has a gift to open this Christmas.”

He added: Through your support and kindness, the appeal continues to be successful. Please do what you can to make a difference.

"Every little helps and thank you! “

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith said: “Every year our readers astound us with their generosity and we hope this year will be no exception.

"We appreciate how difficult times are for many families at the moment and thank you all in advance for the wonderful way in which you respond to our appeal.

"Thanks too to MKM Building Supplies for acting again as a drop-off point for presents. ”

There is no need to break the bank – with small items such as cuddly toys, perfumes and selection boxes just as welcome as bigger items.

Gifts can be dropped off at MKM between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.

Gifts should be new and unwrapped when handed over.

The final day for donations is Thursday December 16.

Mr Sumpter added: “It’s just great to be part of the appeal, knowing that we are helping people and we enjoy speaking to the people from various organisations who come in to collect the gifts.

“Over the years we have built up a great rapport with those who come in and they always say how much they appreciate our help.

“So many of these charities and organisations are doing a great job but struggling to survive, especially this year, and desperately need our support.

“Without it many children would receive nothing on Christmas morning – and that’s heartbreaking.