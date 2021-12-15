Police Christmas celebrations warning to Hartlepool revellers

Cleveland Police say people looking for festive season fun should take a little time before hitting the town to plan how they are going to get home, set themselves some limits – and stick to thjem.

The force says the weekend before Christmas traditionally sees an increase in incidents they have to deal with.

In 2020, 538 incidents were reported the Friday before Christmas in comparison to an average of 480 a day and – following last year’s restrictions – they expect more people to be letting their hair down this year.

Hartlepool town centre.

Superintendent Sharon Cooney said: “This year we know that people will be keen to socialise in the run up to Christmas, particularly as there were restrictions in place last year.

“This time of year always puts additional pressures on police other emergency services and, while we plan ahead for this, we are also asking people to be responsible in their approach.

“We would remind people to stick to their limits; please don’t drink to excess, which can make people extra vulnerable, stick together and don’t allow your friends to walk off on their own.

"Arrange a meeting place in case someone does go missing from the group, book a taxi or arrange a lift home and have a fully charged phone in case you need to get in touch with someone urgently.”

