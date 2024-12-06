Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Santa Claus is coming to town: 29 retro photos of people meeting Santa in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Dec 2024, 20:43 BST
Christmas is coming – and so is Santa Claus.

So why not take a look at some of these retro photos of people meeting Santa over the decades?

Cleveland Fire Brigade help Santa give out his presents in 2005.

1. Presents galore

Cleveland Fire Brigade help Santa give out his presents in 2005. Photo: TC

Take a trip down memory lane as Santa gets ready to give out his Christmas gifts.

2. Naughty or nice?

Take a trip down memory lane as Santa gets ready to give out his Christmas gifts. Photo: TC

This little boy's dream is made as he meets Santa in 2008.

3. Look at those smiles

This little boy's dream is made as he meets Santa in 2008. Photo: LH

These little princesses have the privilege of meeting Santa before he starts delivering his presents in 2008.

4. Princesses meet Santa

These little princesses have the privilege of meeting Santa before he starts delivering his presents in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid

