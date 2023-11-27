From stocking fillers to sweet after-dinner treats to grand hampers, all showcasing the best of artisanal produce sourced from the length and breadth of Italy, there’s something for everyone at Carluccio’s this Christmas.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a Panettone, and Carluccio’s has been working with the same Italian producers for over 20 years to craft and bake their award-winning range to an authentic recipe. From classic to gluten-free, from limoncello to vegan, there’s something for all tastes. www.carluccios.com

With one of the most extensive tea assortments in the world, alongside an unrivalled range of beautiful teapots and brewing paraphernalia, you’ll be sure to find something special for your loved ones this Christmas luxury French tea emporium and purveyor Mariage Frères – including the brand’s 2023 iteration of its famous advent calendar, Christmas in Love.

This year, Mariage Frères brings a new collection this Christmas packed with fruity flavours and warm spices: Noël Amour. Choose from a marvellous black tea, sweet gourmet green tea, vibrant blue tea or rich red rooibos tea, each available in a bold collector's tin adorned with gold festive decoration. www.mariagefreres.com

Lanique Spirit of Rose.

Raise a toast this Christmas with Lanique Spirit of Rose, a completely natural spirit with aromas of delicate rose, fresh raspberry and cherry, and hints of Turkish delight. Simply pair with your favourite champagne for a sophisticated twist on a classic tipple or opt for an elegant cocktail to get into the festive spirit.