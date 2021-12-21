When Hartlepool's Burn Road tip is open over Christmas and New Year
Christmas can leave the house it a bit of a mess when December 25 has been and all that household waste could send you on a trip to the tip.
While the holiday season is a time for fun, it does generate a lot of paper, cardboard, plastic and overall material waste.
Here is everything you need to know about the household waste and recycling centre in Hartlepool.
Address: Burn Road, Hartlepool, TS25 1PL
Opening hours: The centre will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 9am until 4pm (closed between 12noon and 1pm) except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Residents wanting to use the site MUST book an appointment in advance.
The system which was introduced in order reduce congestion and in line with Covid-19 regulations, requires visitors – who need to be a resident in the Borough of Hartlepool – to book a time and date.
Residents will be allocated a five minute slot. A maximum of four cars will be permitted access per time slot.
How do I book an attendance slot?
Either by registering online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hwrcbookings or by calling 01429 523333
If you do not have a booking, you will not be allowed access to the site and you will be asked to return once you have a valid booking.
Slots will be available on a first come, first served basis. It is the responsibility of the resident to ensure that they arrive at the allocated time as the centre will not be able to accommodate missed appointments.
If you no longer need your booking, please let inform staff by 4pm the working day before so it can be reallocated to another resident.
You can cancel your booking on-line or by calling 01429 523333.