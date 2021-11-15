He arrives at the centre for the opening of his grotto in the big Santa Parade on Sunday, November 21.

People are invited to join Middleton Grange for a free day of festive fun and activities from 10am to 1pm including dance performances, a brass band playing and Santa’s parade at 11.05am.

After welcoming families and children he will open his grotto for the first time at 11.30am.

Santa Claus arriving at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in a previous year.

Santa had to stay in Lapland last year due to coronavirus restrictions which meant his popular grotto had to be cancelled.

His arrival has become a popular event in the build up to Christmas for many with hundreds of people usually attending to catch a glimpse of him.

The grotto will be open from 10am to 3pm on selected days until Thursday, December 23, and is £3 a visit.

