Donna Air heads home to North East with Dancing on Ice tour

Donna Air is returning to the rink - and to her North East homeland - for the Dancing On Ice tour.

The actress and presenter - who was eliminated from the current series of the ITV show - is strapping on her skates again when the tour hits the road in March.

The 38-year-old media personality, singer and actress, from Newcastle, began her TV career aged 10 on Byker Grove before becoming part of pop duo Crush.

She then went on to present on top TV shows and appear in TV series and Hollywood films.

Air is the final celebrity announced for the Dancing on Ice tour.

She said: "I never imagined I would get this far in the competition, I have completely fallen in love with skating. So being asked to join the live tour is an absolute dream come true!"

Jake Quickenden, Kem Cetinay, Max Evans, Cheryl Baker and Alex Beresford have already been announced for the 2018 tour.

Ray Quinn, who won Dancing On Ice in 2009 and went on to win the All Star series in 2014, is also on the bill.

The couples will skate for the votes of the tour judging panel - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Denise Van Outen.

As an added bonus, skating heroes Torvill and Dean will perform for arena audiences for the first time in four years.

The Dancing On Ice UK tour will open at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on March 23 for the first of 27 shows.

The Newcastle leg includes runs from Friday March 31 to Sunday April 1.

Tour stops will also include Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena, Manchester Arena and the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, before it ends at Arena Birmingham on April 15.