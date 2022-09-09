Back to school in Hartlepool: Families share their pride as children across Hartlepool return to the classroom
It’s been an exciting week for families across Hartlepool and beyond as children returned to the classroom after the summer break.
Watching your children head off on their next adventure is nerve-wracking for parents – whether they are starting school for the first time, or just moving up to the next year group.
But all of the preparations have paid off and the first week of the 2022/2023 school year is almost over; we hope they had a great time in class.
Parents and guardians across town were poised with their cameras to capture the milestone moment of their child’s first day.
And the Hartlepool Mail received more than 100 pictures from proud families in recognition of the special occasion.
Here’s a selection of your back-to-school snaps – thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!