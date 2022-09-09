Watching your children head off on their next adventure is nerve-wracking for parents – whether they are starting school for the first time, or just moving up to the next year group.

But all of the preparations have paid off and the first week of the 2022/2023 school year is almost over; we hope they had a great time in class.

Parents and guardians across town were poised with their cameras to capture the milestone moment of their child’s first day.

And the Hartlepool Mail received more than 100 pictures from proud families in recognition of the special occasion.

Here’s a selection of your back-to-school snaps – thank you to everyone who submitted a photograph; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

School's back in session Back to school in Hartlepool. George, Emeli-Rae and Lincoln ready for the year ahead.

The whole gang Back to school in Hartlepool. Casey, Jaxon, Amelia and Tia-Rose ready for the next adventure.

The boys Back to school in Hartlepool. James, Dylan and Thomas.

A quick cuddle Back to school in Hartlepool. Hattie and Violet take a sweet picture before school starts.