FoodCycle Hartlepool, which is held on Monday evenings at Hartlepool Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, provides a free hot meal to anyone.

But organisers say they are in need of some extra volunteers.

They are appealing to people in the community willing to give up a few hours each week to help make and serve delicious three-course meals.

FoodCycle Hartlepool's volunteer team. Could you join them?

A FoodCycle spokesperson said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues, we are finding our guest numbers are increasing and with less people to help us we’re at danger of not being able to feed them and offer a warm space for a bit of respite.”

The Hartlepool group, part of a national food charity, is one of the busiest in the region, feeding around 100 guests per week.

It meets on Mondays at 6.30pm.