FoodCycle Hartlepool appealing to the community for more volunteers to help busy service during cost of living crisis
FoodCycle Hartlepool, which is held on Monday evenings at Hartlepool Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, provides a free hot meal to anyone.
But organisers say they are in need of some extra volunteers.
They are appealing to people in the community willing to give up a few hours each week to help make and serve delicious three-course meals.
A FoodCycle spokesperson said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues, we are finding our guest numbers are increasing and with less people to help us we’re at danger of not being able to feed them and offer a warm space for a bit of respite.”
The Hartlepool group, part of a national food charity, is one of the busiest in the region, feeding around 100 guests per week.
It meets on Mondays at 6.30pm.
To find out more about volunteering with them, visit foodcycle.org.uk/volunteer-roles