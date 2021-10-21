Free half-term swimming offer for East Durham children

Durham County Council has organised a series of pool activities for children and under 18s, including at Peterlee Leisure Centre, which aim to encourage young people to be more active and enjoy themselves.

A choice of “fun with inflatables” and general swimming sessions are on offer.

Running from Monday, October 25, to Friday, October 29, the sessions are open to children and young people who live in County Durham and follows the success of a similar scheme that ran throughout the summer holidays, which saw more than 9,000 youngsters attend 28,000 swim sessions.

Free swimming offer

Cllr James Rowlandson, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: “It’s wonderful that so many children and young people took part in our free summer holiday swimming sessions. Not only is swimming a great way to stay fit and healthy, but it is also good fun.

“We know it can be tricky to keep youngsters entertained when they are off school and so we are delighted to offer these free sessions again over the half-term holidays.”

Adults who qualify for a concessional rate can also swim for free if their child needs some support in the pool.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for a free Thrive card in advance, which will allow children access to sessions.

Children who already have a Thrive card do not need to apply for a new one and parents and carers can get a card at www.durham.gov.uk/thrivecard