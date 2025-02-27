Get ready for Pancake Day with the pancake collection from Disney Home and Prestige

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST

Disney Home and Prestige have joined forces once again to bring you the new pancake collection featuring Mickey inspired pancake pans and whisks to moulds and spatulas.

Add a touch of Disney fun to your pancake making this Shrove Tuesday, March 4, and experiment with different shapes using the moulds and cutters or why not host a pancake flipping contest with the Mickey non-stick pancake pan.

Available in-store at Tesco or online at Prestige, you can shop the adorable collection whilst picking up all the ingredients for pancakes.

Get ready for Pancake Day with the pancake collection from Disney Home and Prestige.

Here’s a selection of our favorite products from the range: Prestige Disney Non-Stick Pancake Pan, £19.99; Prestige Disney Pancake Mould, £6.99; Prestige Disney Pancake Mini & Me Spatula Set – 2 pieces, £6.99.

