Hartlepool and Stockton professionals urged to sign up for NSPCC child safeguarding conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Professionals and volunteers who work with children are invited to an NSPCC conference focused on protecting children and young people from sexual abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised as part of the Take Notice campaign, the event will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the ARC in Stockton-on-Tees.

Take Notice is a year-long, multi-agency initiative delivered in partnership with the NSPCC, Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Safeguarding Children Partnership, Barnardo’s, Corner House Youth Project, local police, and other key organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign aims to empower professionals, parents, and carers to help keep children safe by providing resources, advice, and confidence to address child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention.

Professionals and volunteers who work with children are invited to an NSPCC conference focused on protecting children and young people from sexual abuse.

The conference will bring together educators, healthcare professionals, community leaders, and to hear from experts and those with lived experience, gain insights into effective child safeguarding strategies, and learn how to address challenging topics with children and young people in an age-appropriate way.

The event will also include an overview of the Take Notice campaign from the NSPCC, best practice insights from Barnardo’s and The Halo Project, and a performance of It’s Not OK, a Theatre in Education production that helps young people recognise abusive behaviours and exploitative relationships.

The NSPCC’s Local Campaigns Manager, Gail Sayles, said: “The Take Notice campaign is about creating safe spaces for children and ensuring that professionals and parents alike have the tools and knowledge to talk about abuse prevention confidently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This conference will provide a vital opportunity for professionals across our region to come together, share ideas, and strengthen our collective approach to child safeguarding. We urge everyone working with children and young people to join us on 28th January and be part of this essential conversation.”

The conference will run from 1pm to 5pm, beginning with registration and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible to secure their place at this vital event.

Event Details: Date: Tuesday, 28th January 2025 Time: 1:00pm – 5pm (registration and refreshments from 1:00pm) Location: The Point at ARC, Dovecot Street, Stockton-on-Tees, TS18 1LL RSVP: [email protected]

For more information about the Take Notice campaign or to explore its resources, please contact Gail Sayles at [email protected]