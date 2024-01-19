Parents in Hartlepool and the wider Tees Valley who have decided to separate or divorce can find out how to avoid courtroom confrontation in an annual campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family Mediation Week, which runs from January 22 to 26, shines a helpful spotlight how mediation can help settle many tricky issues and questions around separation such as money and parenting arrangements.

The awareness campaign is being backed locally by Tees Valley Mediation which is a part of the Hartlepool-based organisation Changing Futures North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

January usually sees a dramatic rise in the number of parents deciding to live apart as the various pressures of Christmas act as a final straw for relationships.

Mediation can help settle issues out of court. (Photo: The Adobe Image Library. ©1998 Adobe Systems Incorporated)

Family Mediation Week is designed to raise awareness of the benefits of family mediation, where an independent, professionally-trained mediator helps couples work these things out and avoid courtroom confrontation.

Jane Affleck, Family Mediator of Tees Valley Mediation which serves the Hartlepool and wider Tees Valley area, said: “Many parents emerge from the festive period feeling defeated by the pressures on relationships and finances that have been highlighted during the holiday period.

“Here in Tees Valley area we find parents in this position simply don’t know which way to turn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Family Mediation Week shines a helpful spotlight on these tricky issues, offering separating parents information about their options as they look to make arrangements for parenting, property and finance.”

Legal Aid is available for family mediation.