Hartlepool funeral directors helping families to remember mums as Mother's Day approaches

Hartlepool’s Meynell and Mason Funeral Directors is once again helping people to honour their mums for Mothering Sunday.
By Mark Payne
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The funeral home in Park Road is inviting families to write a tribute on a tag to their Mum to be hung on a special memorial tree on display.

They also have Our Memories poem cards and a packets of Forget Me Not seeds to take away and plant at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home is also offering a downloadable forget-me-not floral card, to be placed in a window at home or brought into the branch to be part of its display.

Most Popular
Mynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Mother's Day Memorial Tree (inset) can be added to at 129 Park Road.Mynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Mother's Day Memorial Tree (inset) can be added to at 129 Park Road.
Mynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Mother's Day Memorial Tree (inset) can be added to at 129 Park Road.

Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “We understand that this time of year can be very difficult as we miss our loved ones and we hope that these small things may help a little.”

Meynell and Mason Funeral Directors, who are part of the Dignity chain, has held memorial trees for several important occasions throughout the year, including Valentine’s and Father’s Day.

Related topics:HartlepoolMemories