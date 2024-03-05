Hartlepool funeral directors helping families to remember mums as Mother's Day approaches
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funeral home in Park Road is inviting families to write a tribute on a tag to their Mum to be hung on a special memorial tree on display.
They also have Our Memories poem cards and a packets of Forget Me Not seeds to take away and plant at home.
The home is also offering a downloadable forget-me-not floral card, to be placed in a window at home or brought into the branch to be part of its display.
Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “We understand that this time of year can be very difficult as we miss our loved ones and we hope that these small things may help a little.”
Meynell and Mason Funeral Directors, who are part of the Dignity chain, has held memorial trees for several important occasions throughout the year, including Valentine’s and Father’s Day.