More than 20 events organised by charity Hartlepool Carers, including walks, crafts, coffee mornings and parties, have been held across town for carers young and old.

It is all part of National Carers Week from June 5-11 and to shine a light on all the unpaid carers who provide billions of pounds worth of care.

Events have been running all week in Hartlepool including a walking group’s stroll around Ward Jackson Park on Monday morning.

Carers held a walk and talk event in Ward Jackson Park as part of National Carers Week on Monday. Picture by FRANK REID

The group of carers meet every week to relax and support each other.

Other events have included a parent carer swap shop and bingo at Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, a breakfast for ex-carers at the Old West Quay on the marina, and young carers pool party at the Oasis hydropool in Whitby Street South.

Hartlepool is one of the highest places in the country for the level of people providing 20 to 49 hours a week of unpaid care

Hartlepool Carer’s operations manager Paula Fewster said: “There is a high proportion of unpaid carers in the town.

Janette Bates (left) and Christine Liddell make it back to The Place In The Park after completing the carers walk In the park event. Picture by FRANK REID

"That increased throughout Covid but it remains high.

"In the last Census about 11% of the town’s population said they provide care to somebody.

"This week is all about raising awareness of the role that they play for our community and saying thank you from all of us for what they do.”

Hartlepool Carers, based in Lowthian Road, is keen to identify carers that are not registered with them.