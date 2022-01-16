Hartlepool people urged to consider becoming foster parents as demand rises

Independent fostering organisation The Fostering Company North East is calling on people intending to make changes to their lives and careers because of the coronavirus pandemic to consider fostering.

The number of children needing foster care in the UK has risen by 36% in the last year and the not-for-profit agency says fostering can provide the job stability and flexibility, which people are valuing more, post-pandemic.

It is also a vocation which can be done from home and is suitable for singletons, couples and families.

An appeal for Hartlepool people to apply to become foster parents has been made.

Latest figures show there are 155 registered foster carers in Hartlepool looking after 290 children.

Camilla Hunter, registered manager at the agency, said: “We’d like to encourage caring individuals, who may be revaluating their career situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, to consider a career in fostering.

“There is no need for previous experience, and people may find they have transferable skills from current or past employment that will be invaluable.

"We offer 24/7 support from qualified and experienced staff and a wide range of specialist training and are keen to hear from people who are nurturing, compassionate and enjoy supporting others.”

People from all backgrounds and communities can be considered to become foster carers but they must be over 25 years of age.

This includes single people, co-habiting couples, LGBTQ+ couples and people living in rented accommodation.