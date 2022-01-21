Hartlepool residents urged to take part in survey on how people stay in touch with local services

Hartlepool Action Lab is running the online survey.

Hartlepool Action Lab, a collection of individuals, voluntary community groups and public sector agencies, is running an online survey to help them learn more about how people learn about and communicate with local services.

They say that while Hartlepool has a wealth of passionate people and services, they are concerned there is a portion of the community who are not being reached.

Hartlepool Action Lab says the survey will help them learn how they can best get the information available to the people who need it and are asking for everyone to take part.

Organisers will then review the data with a view to bringing as many Hartlepool communicators together for an event at the beginning of March.

It may lead to the development of a town-wide communication strategy.

The survey runs until January 31 and can be found at https://forms.gle/SwUdgiSMR3qwLAC26

