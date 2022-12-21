Hundreds of children facing Christmas in care.

Data from the Department for Education show 308 children were being looked after by Hartlepool Borough Council at of the end of March – with 237 (78%) facing Christmas in foster care, and 36 (12%) in secure units, children's homes or semi-independent accommodation.

The data also shows there were 65 children under the age of 10 being looked after by the council.

Nationally, more than 80,000 children are being looked after by their local authority.

The data says two-thirds are in the care of the council after suffering abuse or neglect – 212 in Hartlepool.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said Christmas can be "lonely and isolating" for children in care.

He said: “Away from their families and friends, many will not have happy memories of Christmas.

“The best way to ensure more children have safe and happy Christmases is to fix the care system.

“We need to see a big switch from a system geared to putting children into care, to a system geared to preventing the need for children to go into care in the first place.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “Local authorities have a responsibility to provide appropriate care for all children in their care.