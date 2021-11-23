More than 300 children in care in Hartlepool
More than 300 children in Hartlepool are in the council care system, new figures show.
The data, from the Department for Education, shows that the number of children being looked after by councils in England hit a record high as adoption processes slowed down during the first year of the pandemic.
It shows that the 81,000 children in care nationally in March included 346 in Hartlepool, the equivalent of 172 in every 10,000 young people in the town.
This is more than double the average national rate of 67 in every 10,000 youngsters.
Figures show 155 Hartlepool youngsters started to be looked after in 2020-21.
The Local Government Association said the "right level" of funding was needed to allow local authorities to prevent children’s services reaching a crisis point.
Yet a Government spokeswoman said it was levelling up outcomes for vulnerable children through a regional recovery fund for children's social care, and also said councils were being given £4.8bn in funding to maintain frontline services.