New Hartlepool football club bar aims to be community asset

The Pavilion Bar at Grayfields, the home of FC Hartlepool, is a fully functional sports bar complete with pool table, darts board and sport on TV.

The transformation of the empty upstairs unit follows significant financial backing from the club’s sponsors, estate agents Igomove, and fundraising by the TWR Wearside League club.As well as regular karaoke and open mic nights, the Pavilion Bar hosts a pool league, darts league, fun, games and craft activities for children.

Bar manager Anthony Jones even has dog treats at the end of the bar for those walkers looking for a break.

From left, FC Hartlepool Trustee Chris Birkbeck, bar manager Anthony Jones and Igomove Teesside director Danny Naylor at the Pavilion Bar at Grayfields. Picture David Howard.

Club secretary Chris Murray said: “It is open seven days a week, where parents and kids come along and feel at home.

“It has become somewhere for everyone ranging from our Little Kickers to our Over-40 players and Sunday League lads.”

He added: “We had a shortfall from our own fundraising and Igomove stepped in to provide us with the funds to kit the place out.”

The Pavilion Bar is also available for room hire for private functions.

The Pavilion Bar. Picture David Howard.

Igomove managing director Mark Flint said: “Since taking over the Grayfields lease from the council we wanted to utilise this clubhouse because it will generate the funds to keep the site afloat long term.

Igomove’s branding is on the entrance and as part of the agreement there is an advertising board around the main Grayfields enclosure pitch as well as beer mats on the tables.

Mark, a coach with FC Hartlepool, said: “It’s fantastic to see what FC Hartlepool have done with that old space to make it into a Pavilion Bar to be proud of.

“As a company, Igomove believes in supporting the community, particularly grassroots sport and football, and we are pleased to hear that it has already proven to be a success in the short space of time that it has been open for business. Long may that continue.”

Igomove has Hartlepool roots and has expanded into Teesside and County Durham since its creation in 2019.