NEW Thermos Disney signature range available at John Lewis
With four designs, each featuring a different iconic Disney character, the insulated flasks each have a selection of photobooth style individual ‘strike a pose’ character images, along with their very own, instantly recognisable signature.
The 500ml direct drink flask from Thermos keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 10 hours, thanks to the company’s 120 years of vacuum technology expertise.
Made of durable stainless steel, the flasks are leak proof, cupholder compatible and dishwasher safe. A five-year guarantee provides peace of mind on the quality of the product.
From the iconic Mickey and Minnie to the adored Pluto and Donald Duck characters – carry a touch of Disney magic with you wherever you go.
