'Summer at Seaton’ bringing circus shows, climbing wall and pirate activities to Hartlepool seafront

Circus performances, face painting, a climbing wall and pirate activities are just some of what’s in store.

It’s all part of ‘Summer at Seaton’, a joint promotional campaign launched by Hartlepool Borough Council, which is returning this year for four action-packed days on Thursdays and Fridays on August 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Councillor Mike Young, chair of the council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Summer at Seaton was received with huge enthusiasm last year by residents, and we’re delighted to bring it back again this year.

The beach at Seaton Carew.

“As well as offering some fantastic free activities for young families during the school summer holidays, it also showcases again just what a great day out all the family can have at Seaton Carew, with its amazing golden beach, outdoor play parks, amusements, retail shops, fish and chip shops and growing number of restaurants and bars."