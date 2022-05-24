Ten pin, bingo, cake and coffee - it's a treat for thousands of Hartlepool Carers

Coffee, cake, bingo and archery is all on offer for Hartlepool Carers in a week which is packed with activities.

Carers Week runs from June 6 to June 10 and a programme of events is planned for each weekday.

Hartlepool has a silent army of unpaid people who look after loved ones and they are invited to come along to the activities which also include ten pin bowling, meditation and pottery.

A week of activites is on the way for Hartlepool's carers.

Christine Fewster, chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, said : “Carers Week is all about making carers visible within our community and we hope this programme of activities and events helps carers come forward.

"Carers do an amazing job and save our UK economy, billions every year, it is important we all do what we can to support them in their caring role”.

Although, the group works with 3,000 people, the true levels of carers working in the town were reported in a Hartlepool Mail story in 2020.

Hartlepool Carers have lined up a week of free activities from a magic show to ten pin bowling.

Christine previously told the Mail: “Hartlepool Carers work with over 3,000 carers across the town but aware many more carers are out there, unaware of the information and support available to them.”

She is now urging people to come forward for a week of fun and activities which are free.

She added: “We are delighted to have a fun packed programme this year for Carers Week, and it would not have been possible without great partnership work.

"It has been a difficult couple of years, not being able to celebrate face to face and this is our first year back doing what we love, providing carers with the opportunity to have a break and have some fun.”

Christine Fewster from Hartlepool Carers.

The timetable of events includes:

* Monday, June 6. Breakfast between 10am and 11.30am; a wellness walk and talk at 10am; coffee and cake at 1pm; and bingo at 1pm. There is also a support group for people who are helping others with mental health issues.

* Tuesday, June 7. Parent carer Zumba at 10am; pottery at 1.30pm; and a magic show and circus skills for young carers at 6pm.

* Wednesday, June 8. Ten pin bowling at 10am; afternoon tea from 12.30pm, meditation and reiki from 1pm.

Christine Fewster collecting her Carer of the Year trophy at the 2019 Best of Hartlepool Awards.

* Thursday, June 9. Hair and beauty treatments from 9.15am; a two-course meal for carers from 12pm; and a Young Carers pizza and party night from 4.15pm.

* Friday, June 10. A Carers Celebration Day from 10am. It includes laser sketching, tombola, a magic session and refreshments.

Interested people can find out more, including the full itinerary and where each event takes place, by visiting the Hartlepool Carers Facebook page.